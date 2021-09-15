LOOK: Who wore what at this year’s Met Gala

From Rihanna’s black beanie to Kim Kardashian’s black full-face cover, this year’s Met Gala has many fans amazed, shocked and sometimes confused. While the title for this year’s Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” the theme of the Gala was “American independence” which truly gave attendees way too much room for interpretation.

Celebrities gave us a whole lot to talk about but it was reality TV star Kim Kardashian who had tongues wagging with her all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble including balaclava which covered up her entire face. Yes even her eyes. KIM Kardashian. Picture: Instagram The outfit that was designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia featured a long train which was basically a black T-shirt dress worn over a catsuit and jersey boots. For her hairstyle, she chose to sport her famous ponytail featuring extensions that hung down to the floor. She attended the gala with a man who many assumed was her estranged husband, Kanye West, but it was later revealed that it wasn’t.

The next wow moment of the evening was singer turned business mogul Rihanna’s outfit. The star who’s dating A$AP Rocky has always been the show stopper of the event. She’s the one person everybody holds their breath to see. Of course this year, like the many years before, she made a dramatic entrance – and was the last to arrive – wearing black Balenciaga voluminous overcoat with ruffles. RIHANNA and A$AP Rocky attend the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram She completed the look with a beanie-inspired which featured Bulgari diamonds worth over 267 carats. In complete contrast to Riri’s all-black outfit, A$AP Rocky arrived in a quilt-looking full-length coat which he removed to reveal a classic black tuxedo.

Award-winning rapper Lil Nas X wore not one, not two but three head-turning Versace looks styled by Hodo Musa. The 22-year-old hitmaker arrived at the event wearing a dramatic gold regal velvet cloak covered in gold beading with a long train which was then removed on the red carpet to reveal a full-body gold suit of armour. This was removed to reveal yet another jaw-dropping long-sleeved black and gold shimmering bodysuit. The outfit was covered in crystals and Versace’s signature house print. Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, who made history for being the youngest co-chair in the gala's history, was almost unrecognisable as she swapped her baggy clothes for a Marylin Monroe inspired all peach custom tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta. Billie’s corseted gown reportedly had a gargantuan skirt with a 4.5m train.

BILLIE Eilish. Picture: Instagram American poet-activist Amanda Gorman made her Met Gala debut wearing a royal blue strapless custom Vera Wang gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. The dress features individually hand-stitched crystals. The crystal theme continues onto her face. Her make-up looks featured delicately placed crystals that coordinated with her shimmery headpiece. The 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka, another one of the young attendees, stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit that featured a purple and blue swirl-print gown with a sweetheart-style neckline and an elaborate black cape. Her look was completed with black boots and an elaborate hairstyle.