LOOK: Winners of the Hollywoodbets Durban July Raceday Fashion Awards

It was all systems go on Saturday as fashionistas put their best foot forward at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. An integral part of the event is the Raceday Fashion Awards.

Judging the awards this year were Lara Klawikowski and Katherine Kidger, both designers in their own rights, invited by Hollywoodbets to head up the judging panel. On how they would pick the winners, Kidger said: “We both agreed that while it’s about the interpretation, we thought that as designers we’re looking at young talent, technical aspects and overall take on the theme.” Because both Kidger and Klawikowski have been in the industry for so long, they took into consideration where the designer had gone, why they’ve gone there, what is their inspiration.

“At the end of the day, it is also obviously about filling the brief,” added Kidger. With the theme being “show me the honey,” the judges get the idea of going the abstract route. They’re also excited about the fact that so many young designers threw their hat into the circle this year.

“What’s so nice about that is that this really is a platform for people that are home sewers; for everyone. This part of the Durban July has always had the concept of integration,” she concluded. Below are the winners Classic Raceday award (male) goes to Qurin Mndela. Designer: Sipho Mugazi

Classic Raceday award (female): Stha Majola. Designer: Sisters Fellas from Port Shepstone

