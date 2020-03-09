LOOK: Zaya Wade walks her first red carpet in gender queer flag suit

Held at Taglyan Complex, Los Angeles, California, the Truth Awards saw Zaya Wade, 12, make her red carpet debut with Dwayne and Gabrielle Union.

The trio looked elite in matching suits by Richfresh that reflected the gender queer flag. Dwayne even took to Instagram to reintroduce the new young face of the LGBTQ+ community. Zaya Wade walked her first red carpet at the Truth Awards on Sunday night.





"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards." Wrote Dwayde on an IG post.









He also shared a picture of himself, Zaya and Gabrielle together.





While many were criticising Dwayne for allowing his child to coming out as transgender, Twitter put their weight behind Zaya with comments of support and congratulations.




