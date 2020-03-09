LOOK: Zaya Wade walks her first red carpet in gender queer flag suit
Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards
Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel??? Last night was a dope experience for our family. Thank you to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis with the Bussiness Leadership Award. The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community! ✊🏾🖤
Zaya Wade stepped out in a bespoke Rich Fresh suit with a green silk tailcoat like: what was said?! 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/SdhrR55LGZ— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) March 8, 2020
💕💕💕 may all black kids receive this kind of love. consistently. the joy they have, the way they celebrate zaya. it’s beautiful. 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/9rVluE3USX— #PettyPendergrass (@ashoncrawley) March 8, 2020
step on their NECKS miss zaya wade pic.twitter.com/8YHZzgBbTG— ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) March 9, 2020
I’m so happy for Zaya. Like I was really thinking about it earlier. Black trans women have a life expectancy of 35. Thirty five. If even half of those women had the support and backing of their families and communities like we’re rallying behind Zaya so many lives could change.— Bougie Banton 🌻 (@_KingNeek) March 9, 2020