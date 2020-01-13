Zendaya at the 25th Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Reuters
The Critics Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night and Zendaya stole the show on the blue carpet.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress topped the Twitter trends list on the blue carpet with a hot pink Tom Ford outfit. 

She wore a maxi skirt and with a metallic pick breastplate and completed the look with long box braids.
Her outfit was simple, but it stood out from the rest. It's from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2020 collection which debuted in September.

Another person who ate it at the red carpet was no other than Billy Porter. 

The "Pose" star bended the gender lines once again in a green flared jumpsuit by Hogan McLaughlin, a silver neck-piece and kept his signature hairdo of short afro. 
Billy Porter at the 25th Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Reuters
Here's more of what other attendees wore at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. 
Shahadi Wright Joseph poses in the press room at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP
Marsha Stephanie Blake arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP
Jharrel Jerome, winner of the award for best actor in a limited series for "When They See Us" poses in the press room at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP
Lulu Wang at the 25th Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Reuters
Chloe Bridges arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP
Jessie Buckley at the 25th Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Reuters
Ava DuVernay at the 25th Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Reuters