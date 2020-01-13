The Critics Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night and Zendaya stole the show on the blue carpet.
The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress topped the Twitter trends list on the blue carpet with a hot pink Tom Ford outfit.
She wore a maxi skirt and with a metallic pick breastplate and completed the look with long box braids.
Her outfit was simple, but it stood out from the rest. It's from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2020 collection which debuted in September.
Another person who ate it at the red carpet was no other than Billy Porter.