EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Zoe Kravitz arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 30-year-old actress was one of the guests at the exclusive bash which took place following the Academy Awards on Sunday night held in a custom-built space between the Wallis Annenberg Center and Beverly Hills City Hall. The event was hosted by Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones.

Zoë arrived in a sheer gold bra from the Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti collection and is worth $24,000 (about R330,000).

Zoe Kravitz attends the Vanity Fair in Beverly Hills. (Picture: Reuters)

The 'Big Little Lies' star paired the skimpy top with a long-line black Saint Laurent skirt as well as five platinum bracelets with diamonds ranging in value from $15,000 to $55,000 paired with three platinum rings covered in diamonds.

Zoe Kravitz wore an 18 carat gold bra to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. (Reuters)

Zoe wasn't the only one to don jewellery from the prestigious brand at the glamorous event and Lady Gaga wore a diamond worn by Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast At Tiffany's'.

Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best song "Shallow," arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 'A Star is Born' actress - who was nominated for Best Actress and won Best Original Song for the track 'Shallow' from the film - accessorised her black Alexander McQueen outfit with a 141-year-old, 128.54 carat yellow diamond from Tiffany, which was last worn over 50 years ago in a promotional photo shoot for the 1961 movie by the iconic late actress. The prestigious jewellers were "thrilled" to see it round her neck.

Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer, said in a statement: "Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I'm thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago."