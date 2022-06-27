LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi, Bonko Khoza and wife fail to impress in fashion stakes at DStvMVCA

Mzansi’s A-listers and stars spent their weekend in Pretoria, where they attended the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) at the Sun Arena on June 25. Like any other prestigious event, guests were expected to dress to the nines, and most of them really tried. Only a few got it wrong.

Businessman Theo Baloyi went for a purple shawl lapel while his musician friend Zakes Bantwini wore a pink double-breast pink lapel suit. Black Kings 👑 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/Brq2PgFBZ9 — Theo Baloyi (@theo_baloyi01) June 26, 2022 If there was an award for the worst dressed, Bonko Khoza and his wife would’ve taken it. We understand that the actor is friends with Levi’s, but their outfits were not for the occasion. It was an awards ceremony, not Da Les’ all-white party. Also, who wears jeans and throws in tulle for ambience? That was a no-no.

SPOTTED: Bonko Khoza #TheWife & #collisionnetflix star and his wife are at the #DStvMVCA in Tshwane. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/Td55fGiPDj — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 26, 2022 Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi disappointed us with the Willet Designs Couture dress she wore. It looked like the struggling version of Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli gown. What I ordered. What I got.

#DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/EZXfh5O36C — Nkuli💜🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Nonkulycis_01) June 25, 2022 Anyway, congratulations to all the winners, especially Lawrence Maleka, who scooped two awards and was the host of the most. Below are more looks from the #DStvMVCA.