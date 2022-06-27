LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi, Bonko Khoza and wife fail to impress in fashion stakes at DStvMVCA

Mzansi’s A-listers and stars spent their weekend in Pretoria, where they attended the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) at the Sun Arena on June 25.
Like any other prestigious event, guests were expected to dress to the nines, and most of them really tried. Only a few got it wrong.
Blue carpet host Pamela Mtanga wore a white pearl embroidered dress with a dramatic tulle train.
Actress Kwanele Mthethwa dazzled in a black gown with feather embellishments by Kandy Boi.
Another actress who slayed in black was Linda Mtoba in her Court 95 velvet gown.
Former reality TV star Blue Mbombo always rises to the occasion, and this time was no different. She donned a yellow front slit dress with pearl detailing and tussles by Scalo Designer.
Media personality and actress Thando Thabethe ate and left no crumbs in that Orapeleng Modutle high-slit black gown. The velvet material is perfect for winter, and the gloves are the accessories we need on the red carpet.
The gentlemen also came to the party. It was beautiful to see them in bright suits instead of a black tux.
Businessman Theo Baloyi went for a purple shawl lapel while his musician friend Zakes Bantwini wore a pink double-breast pink lapel suit.
Black Kings 👑 #DStvMVCA
If there was an award for the worst dressed, Bonko Khoza and his wife would’ve taken it.
We understand that the actor is friends with Levi’s, but their outfits were not for the occasion. It was an awards ceremony, not Da Les’ all-white party. Also, who wears jeans and throws in tulle for ambience? That was a no-no.
SPOTTED: Bonko Khoza #TheWife & #collisionnetflix star and his wife are at the #DStvMVCA in Tshwane.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi disappointed us with the Willet Designs Couture dress she wore. It looked like the struggling version of Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli gown.
What I ordered. What I got.
#DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/EZXfh5O36C
Anyway, congratulations to all the winners, especially Lawrence Maleka, who scooped two awards and was the host of the most.
Below are more looks from the #DStvMVCA.
Thank you #DStvMVCA 💚
Let's…. #DStvMVCA