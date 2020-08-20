Looking for trendy loungewear? Check out these local brands

We’ve said goodbye to pencil skirts, blazers and blouses with our new work-from-home routines that mainly involve rolling out of bed and throwing on yet another set of pyjamas.

However, there’s the need to make appearances on video calls, run errands and go for those weekly walks along the promenade. And since we’ve become so accustomed to the life of leisure, somehow the influencers of the fashion world have managed to make loungewear chic.

With comfort being many people’s priority during this time, we’ve seen everything from soft knitted co-ords to fleece tracksuits and sweats become the lockdown outfit of choice. And, with that, what used to be a garment we wouldn’t set foot outdoors in (except maybe to fetch the post), is now one of the most fashion-forward garments of the season.

Taking things up a notch, as the wild world of fashion always seems to do, the loungewear sets are nothing like the mismatched, worn-out tracksuits of the past. Made from plush materials, they’re structured to offer a flattering fit and come in matching sets that makes the wearer look effortlessly put together. Getting creative, we’ve seen everyone from celebrities to Insta baddies rock the look with combat boots, chunky sneakers, gold chains, leather jackets and bodysuits, creating outfits fit for the streets.

Local brands have made the trend their own, producing quality loungewear to rival international brands.