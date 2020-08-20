Looking for trendy loungewear? Check out these local brands
We’ve said goodbye to pencil skirts, blazers and blouses with our new work-from-home routines that mainly involve rolling out of bed and throwing on yet another set of pyjamas.
However, there’s the need to make appearances on video calls, run errands and go for those weekly walks along the promenade. And since we’ve become so accustomed to the life of leisure, somehow the influencers of the fashion world have managed to make loungewear chic.
With comfort being many people’s priority during this time, we’ve seen everything from soft knitted co-ords to fleece tracksuits and sweats become the lockdown outfit of choice. And, with that, what used to be a garment we wouldn’t set foot outdoors in (except maybe to fetch the post), is now one of the most fashion-forward garments of the season.
Taking things up a notch, as the wild world of fashion always seems to do, the loungewear sets are nothing like the mismatched, worn-out tracksuits of the past. Made from plush materials, they’re structured to offer a flattering fit and come in matching sets that makes the wearer look effortlessly put together. Getting creative, we’ve seen everyone from celebrities to Insta baddies rock the look with combat boots, chunky sneakers, gold chains, leather jackets and bodysuits, creating outfits fit for the streets.
Local brands have made the trend their own, producing quality loungewear to rival international brands.
Want to shop the look? Check out these South African online: boutiques:
Noac
noacwear.org
A Cape Town fashion brand started by two 21-year-olds who are fashion obsessed. From white sateen jumpsuits to cotton bomber jackets, you can shop more than just their loungewear range.
Sylk & Honey
sylkandhoney.com
We're feeling the love this #WomensMonth and we are here to remind you to embrace all that is you! 🥰 Our #SylkAndHoney garments are designed to be flattering for every body, shape and size, with each style being adjustable to suit your liking 🤍
Founded by Sylvanna Di Bella, a Sicilian South African, her brand style is inspired by the tones of old, cobbled roads and buildings in Sicily, Italy. Her website is stocked with clothes that have a luxury touch, always keeping comfort in mind.
Nude
www.shopnudesa.co.za
NUDE was created by Melissa Orren in 2019. The online store offers on-trend and stylish pieces, often seen on social media, to the more trend-savvy girl who can't find her street style and instagrammable looks in everyday stores.
Baked Collection
bakedonline.co.za
Baked Collection is a bold and feminine brand created by social media influencer and Forbes 30 under 30 alumni Aisha Baker. Baked Collection is effortlessly cool, easy wearing, flattering on all shapes and most importantly great quality.
Sweetpeas Handmade
www.sweetpeas.co.za
Sweetpeas offers a collection of rustic yet elegant pieces that are simplistic and sustainable with a flair of sophistication – aimed at delivering only the highest quality products. It’s the perfect balance between international influences and everyday South African style.
Alysu
Alysu.com
ALYSU is a luxurious fashion brand founded last year by fashion enthusiast Saarah Israel. The brand evokes chic style inspired by all things femininity, with a refined aesthetic, particularly resort wear.