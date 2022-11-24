Looking to start a career in fashion? Colours of a Kind accelerator programme could be for you

Colours of a Kind is on the lookout for their second cohort of accelerator students, with applications being accepted for their 2023 programme. There are so many creatives in our country with a dream of becoming fashion designers but don’t have the means to do so.

This is where Colours of a Kind comes in. The South African non-profit company (NPC) was founded in June 2019 by Christiane Wacker. The objective of the organisation is to uplift and empower women from disadvantaged communities in and around Cape Town. “As a first initiative, we launched Learn Make Sew, a programme which provided free training in basic sewing skills as well as personal development, to equip women with the skills they need to enter the workforce,” says Colours of a Kind general manager Jackie Vorster.

“Our first Learn Make Sew programme took place in 2019, and 10 women proudly completed the four-month training programme. In 2020, the programme grew to include 40 women (despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic) and in 2021, another 44 participants completed the programme. “In 2022 we launched our new Accelerator programme in collaboration with the Fashion Institute of Garment Technology. Thirteen young ladies were chosen and sponsored to complete the Seta- accredited One Year General Education and Training Certificate in Clothing Manufacturing Process,” she said. The Accelerator Programme focuses on garment manufacturing, sewing techniques and pattern making. In addition to these basic skills, emphasis on personal development plays an integral role in the course. The students can engage with mentors and experience hands-on how the industry functions.

Once students have graduated, they are supported in finding work. “Some choose to go into the fashion industry and we support them in their application process. “Others choose to start their own brands or their own business in their community, and we support them with mentorship as well as outsourcing sewing jobs to them that we need assistance with.

“We run our social business to source orders that provide work and income to our graduates who participate. In 2023 we will be growing our own production studio, a creative and supportive space for our graduates to intern with us. This provides them with continuous skills development and earning potential,” Vorster said. If you wish to enter the next Accelerator programme, here’s what you need to know. To enter, you need to be a South African woman aged 18 to 35 without the financial means to study full-time. The course will run from February to November 2023 and applicants must be able to attend class daily at FIGT.

To submit your application email [email protected] or get in touch via WhatsApp at 081 793 4276 or call 021 224 0727 during office hours. They are currently accepting applications for the Accelerator programme 2023. What is the selection process?