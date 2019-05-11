Throw in a bit of shade with cool sunglasses from the Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. Picture: Instagram.

Roberto Cavalli eye-wear makes its return with geometric shapes and dramatic animal prints, ranging from snake prints, zebra, and leopard.







The new Winter-Fall comes in geometric shapes and iconic elements. One of the most trending prints at the moment, the snake also features in this collection and is interpreted in various forms.





To make the sunglasses models more unique and unmistakable, snake print is found on the temples as well as on the front of the frames and these are our top three sunglasses from the collection.





Sunglasses with frame inspired by the snake scale. Picture: Supplied.





Zebra tinted sunglasses. Picture: Supplied.





Leopard printed sunglasses with a touch of camouflage. Picture: Supplied.





The AW19 Roberto Cavalli Eyewear Collection will be available at select retailer nationwide through Moscon Optics

