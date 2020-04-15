Louis Vuitton is now producing masks and gowns for hospital workers

Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury fashion house to start making masks and hospital gowns to support frontline workers. The luxury brand have put volunteers to task at making special masks to be given to frontline workers to help support them in the fight against coronavirus. They had shared on Instagram: "In order to provide protective gear to healthcare workers, Louis Vuitton has repurposed several of the Maison's ateliers across France to produce hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks. In partnership with the Mode Grande Ouest textile network, this initiative will donate the much-needed protective gear to frontline healthcare workers. Thank you to the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered to create these masks, as well as everyone doing their part to fight this global pandemic ... #LouisVuitton #StayAtHome ...

"Louis Vuitton wishes to thank the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered at Louis Vuitton's ateliers across France. Because of their commitment, hundreds of thousands of non-surgical masks are being produced and donated to healthcare workers on the frontline. #LouisVuitton #StayAtHome (sic)"

Louis Vuitton are also working on hospital gowns for those working in Paris.

Showing their designs, they added on their Instagram account: "Louis Vuitton announces the production of thousands of hospital gowns to be donated to frontline medical staff within the Parisian hospital network AP-HP. These gowns will be created by volunteers at the Maison's headquarters for six Parisian hospitals in urgent need of protective gear. Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to fight this global pandemic. #LouisVuitton #APHP #StayAtHome (sic)"

Louis Vuitton joins other luxury fashion houses such as Armani and Ralph Lauren in their fight against the coronavirus by making masks and other protective gear for health workers.