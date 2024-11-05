Louis Vuitton launches luxury dog house priced at over R1 million

In a bold move that captures both luxury and whimsy, French fashion house, Louis Vuitton has recently unveiled its latest pet accessory: a lavish genuine leather kennel trunk. The dog house comes with a staggering price tag of €60,000 (approximately over a million rand).

Designed by the brand’s creative director and award-winning musician, Pharrell Williams, the kennel cleverly transforms the iconic Louis Vuitton suitcase into a chic abode for your fur babies. It is constructed from premium cowhide and the dog house features a removable door and a window. The launch of the dog house coincides with Louis Vuitton’s Mens Spring-Summer 2025 Pre-Collection, which sees an imaginative approach to canine culture.

The collection, described as "an ode to the canine-keeping community", showcases playful depictions of dog shows while introducing various fashionable pet accessories. There is also VL Dalmatian print shoes for animal lovers. The stylish pet offerings include LV leather poop bags, dog carriers, tennis balls, harnesses, name tags, collars and leashes among other accessories.

According to the brand’s official website, Williams has created a collection that is “grounded in the cosmopolitan culture of dogs and their walkers”. The style explores archetypes from Paris to New York City imbued with the Maison's global spirit. With such a daring price tag for a dog house, one can only wonder, would you spend over a million rand on a luxurious retreat for your furry friend?