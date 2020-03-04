Louis Vuitton makes style history with wall of 200 human figures

Louis Vuitton staged a dazzling cinematic fashion production to cap Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, with a wall of around 200 human figures dressed in fashions that spanned human history.

Elizabethan ruffs glistened in the lights alongside medieval two-point hats, pantaloons, exaggerated wigs and crinolines on Tuesday at Louis Vuitton's fall collection in Paris.

Guests marveled, as the show began inside the Louvre's Cour Carree, to reveal a “wall” full of 200 people dressed in glimmering historic costumes, ranging from the 15th century to the 1950's.

Louis Vuitton collection show at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Reuters

It was an arresting spectacle, especially when music sounded in a beautiful and stirring harmony.

The set, by Stanley Kubrick’s costume designer Milena Canonero, led the house to ask: “What if all of the innumerable eras that nourish fashion could come together?”

Yet despite the exorbitantly-priced set piece, and a few garments, the answer was thin. The journey through design history in this Ghesquiere showing was relatively limited and the runway seemed to explore different themes to those evoked by the set piece.