Louis Vuitton withdraws yoga mat made of cow leather after outcry from Hindu community

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has withdrawn a yoga mat from its website after being accused of culture inappropriation.

Hindus protested against the brand for posting a yoga mat made from cowhide leather.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed; who led the protest that was supported by Christian, Jewish and Buddhist leaders thanked the label for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community, which found the product insensitive.

He said: “Scenario of yoga (profound, sacred and ancient discipline; introduced and nourished by Hinduism) being performed on a mat made from a killed cow (the seat of many deities, which was sacred and had long been venerated in Hinduism) was painful to Hindu sentiments.

“LVMH, whose ’Code of Conduc’” included ’Acting Responsibly and with Social Awareness’; should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, mocking serious spiritual practices and ridiculing entire communities.”