Love Bird green is this summer’s hottest colour. Here’s how to wear it

Every season, there’s that one colour that pops up on every runway during fashion week. Prior to London Fashion Week, The Pantone Color Institute had named its top 10 fashion colours for spring/summer 23.

The collection for next season focuses on a range of contrasting colours which Pantone said "encourage experimentation and individualistic expression". The top 10 colours are Fiery Red, Beetroot Purple, Tangelo, Peach Pink, Empire Yellow, Crystal Rose, Classic Green, Love Bird, Blue Perennial and Summer Song. Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said: "Colours for spring/summer 2023 are recalibrated for the new era we are entering. Blending escapism with reality, wholesomeness, and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in mood and colour.

"There is utility and basic-ness to this season’s colour story, while at the same time, there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through." Bold vibrant colours were undoubtedly one of the biggest trends to come out of fashion week. This summer is going to be awash with zesty citrus tones and pink seems to be here to stay. However, there was one colour that stood out, simply because we haven’t seen it dominate the runway as it did this year.

The Pantone shade, Love Bird – an exotic green with a lively character – is the colour to watch this summer. Pantone shade Love Bird. Picture: Pantone We saw the colour pop up at the Fendi, Versace and Micheal Kors show as well as at SAMW fashion week in the Stefania Morland show. Stefania Morland. Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo To get in on this hot colour trend, here’s how you can incorporate the lively tone into your wardrobe.

