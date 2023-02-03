Love them or hate them, every woman needs a good bra. Here’s a guide to basic bra styles

What the first thing we take off when we get home, wish you didn’t need but know you cannot do without? A bra. Love them or hate them, a bra is a bare essential in your underwear drawer.

Back in the day women didn’t have that many options when it came to bra designs. Now you have so many different shapes and styles to choose from. Know your bralette from your push-up with this basic bra style guide. T-shirt bra

The T-shirt bra is designed to give you a smooth look underneath a tight-fitting top. The cups are seamless and lightly padded. T-shirt bra. Picture: Pexels/This is Zun Push-up bra For maximum cleavage, the push-up is your best friend. This bra pushes breasts up and together. They are great for smaller breasts wanting to look bigger.

Push-up bra. Picture: Unsplash/Uliana Kopanytsia Strapless bras For those days when you’re wearing a strappy or off-the-shoulder top you will need a strapless bra. Invest in a bra with removable multiway straps for more versatility. An underwire and lightly padded bra offers the most support. Strapless bra. Picture: Pexels/Ivan Mudruk Bralette

A bralette is great for layering under sheer tops or dresses. These lacy, wireless and lightweight bras usually have thin straps and are ideal for smaller busted ladies. Bralette. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliott Sports or racerback bra This back design is seen mostly on sports bras. These straps don’t fall down making them perfect for as active wear.