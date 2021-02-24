Loyiso Gola is the leading man as cover star of GQ magazine

The newly appointed editor-in-chief of GQ Magazine, Molife Kumona, revealed his first cover starring Loyiso Gola. On the March/April cover that was photographed by Aart Verrips, Gola looks dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie. Styled by Lethabo Maboi, he completes the look with black and white Nike Air Force sneakers. For this issue, Gola talks about his proud partnership with Netflix, and how he spent twenty years as a stand-up comedian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molife Kumona (@molifekumona) "Happy and humbled to announce that my Netflix special Unlearning is coming out 23 March. It will be Netflix‘s first Africa’s Stand Up Original. @NetflixSA @netflixisajoke OH WHAT A FEELING!" he said.

Many of his friends and fans congratulated him on his first cover of the year and cannot wait to see his show on Netflix titled ‘Unlearning”, which premiers on March 23 this year.

“I’ve got mad love for this fella. A tad on the eccentric side. Razor-sharp, perceptive, attentive, generous ( yeah he loves paying the bill) and most importantly, he is besotted and obsessed with his mother. Congratulations on the Netflix gig and this cover

@loyisogola,” commented Luping Cayisa.

The editor-in-chief of the gloss also received lots of love from those who’ve been following his work.

Brian Lehang, one of the best-dressed men in South Africa said: “Job well done! It’s about time we celebrate our very own in our very own magazines. There are so many influential figures in Mzansi who deserve to be celebrated. I hope to see more of our own on the future covers.”

The GQ March/April issue is out.