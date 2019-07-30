Luke Evans is the new face of Versace's eyewear campaign. (Picture: Instagram)

Luke Evans has announced on social media that he is the new face of Versace's latest eyewear campaign. The 40-year-old Welsh actor has teamed up with the luxury Italian fashion house to model their latest collection of frames, which range from aviator style shades to contemporary visor silhouettes, and the Hollywood star is "super excited" to be given the opportunity to feature in the campaign created by his long-time "friend" and Versace chief creative officer Donatella Versace.

Writing on his Instagram account, he said: "Super Excited to show you guys an exclusive image from the new #VersaceEyewear collection. Thank you to my friend @donatella_versace for the experience!! Images by the immensely talented beauties @mertalas and @macpiggott (sic)"

Donatella has admitted she fell in "love" with the Beauty and the Beast star when she first laid eyes on him because of his personality and "looks".

Opening up about working with Luke, the Italian fashion designer told WWD: "We met for the first time more or less a year ago at an event and it was love at first sight. I was charmed not only by his looks, but mostly by what he had to say. This is why when the time came to choose a man for the new Versace eyewear campaign, I did not have any doubt that it had to be him."

Versace has posted a series of Luke's campaign images on their Instagram to showcase the exclusive new range.

The brand wrote alongside one image: "The new #VersaceEyewear Collection, modeled by actor @thereallukeevans, features optical and sun models that range from classic pilot to modern visor silhouettes. Discover more through the link in bio. (sic)"



