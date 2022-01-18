Lukhanyo Mdingi debuts his AW22 collection at Paris Fashion Week

Multi award-winning South African designer Lukhanyo Mdingi is starting the new year on a high note as he is launching his Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in Paris. Mdingi was set to debut the Bodyland AW22 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, January 18.

In this collection, he wants to celebrate the human hands that work tirelessly in creating different designs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukhanyo Mdingi (@lukhanyomdingi) “The premise of this season’s presentation is an expansion of the pure spirit of collaboration. “A recent period of respite in Burkina Faso will now form the heart of the label’s opening showcase Bodyland .

“This is a celebration & testimony of the provenance of craft from these human beings, as the central figures through which broadening collaboration across the continent remains ever-possible,” says Mdingi. Last year, he was awarded the special Karl Lagerfeld Prize alongside KidSuper and China’s Rui Zhou. “We met the moment… It’s an incredible honour to represent Nicholas’s legacy with respect and sincerity.

“I’ll forever be grateful to the support of Lindsay, Emma and Mick Coutts – your son and brothers presence will never wane. “Siyakudumisa Thixo siya kuvuma ukuba unguYehova Umhlaba wonke ubedesha wena uYise ongunaphakade Zonke ingelosi zimemeza kuwe. Kwanezulu nawo onke amandla akulo. “This is for all the homies that have been there since day one – you know who you are. I got you. Always,” he said at the time of winning the prize.