Lukhanyo Mdingi presents the Burkina Collection

Award-winning fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi presents his new collection for the Spring/Summer 23 season. Titled Burkina, this collection is a reflection of how people are devoted to the things they love.

Mdingi reminisces about the dream he’s held on to since he was a child, and now that he’s more than capable, he honours it with honesty and integrity. “Through time and experience, I now believe that using your personal gifts is the ultimate goal in maximising your potential in this trajectory called, Life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukhanyo Mdingi (@lukhanyomdingi) “This season’s new collection, BURKINA, is a poignant and personal love letter to those who have used their time, talent and trust as a means of service to me and the LM label at large. “It’s through these connections where I’ve been able to shift the paradigm and use design and entrepreneurship as a catalyst in moving through service,” he says.

The Cape Town-based designer continues to fly the South African flag. He has been selected as one of the finalists for the Andam Fashion Awards 2022. Founded in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour and president Guillaume Houzé, the Anda Fashion Awards is an initiative that seeks to provide financial and logistical support to innovative fashion designers and start-ups.

Along with other finalists such as Botter, Cool, Heliot Emil, Peter Do and Robert Wun, Lukhanyo has to present his label in front of the jury on June 30 this year, in Paris, France. Mdingi won the special Karl Lagerfeld Prize in 2021.