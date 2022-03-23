Lunathi Mampofu stars in Levi’s ’I Shape My World’ campaign

Fashion label Levi’s is back with another “I Shape My World” campaign and this time around it stars Lunathi Mampofu. “I Shape My World” is an initiative that celebrates women who have accomplished great things and uplifted others.

Mampofu is a South African actress and the founder of My Defense, a non-profit organisation that aims to teach women, youth and children to be aware of the world around them. It also teaches women and children self-defence. She was inspired to start My Defense when she found herself in an alarming situation while driving in town. “Challenges that I face as a woman is fear. I’m constantly afraid as a mother, as a black woman. On top of that, it’s not nice to walk out of the house daily and not know whether you’re going to come back.