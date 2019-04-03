Actor Nyong'o attends the "Us" premiere at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, New York. (Reuters)

Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet looks for 'Us' was inspired by "Patrick Bateman and a chainsaw" according to the star's stylist Micaela Erlanger. The 36-year-old actress plays both the lead character and the main villain in Jordan Peele's much-anticipated horror movie, which follows the story of a family faced with their worst nightmare when they return to the mother's childhood home.

And according to the star's stylist Micaela Erlanger, Lupita's press tour style was based on the 2000 hit film, 'American Psycho' and Christian Bale's serial killer character.

Speaking to Vogue UK, she said: "We really wanted to have fun with this tour and capture the duality of the characters in the film.

"It reminded me of the infamous [American Psycho] scene with Patrick Bateman and a chainsaw. But we made it fashion, of course!"

Erlanger also insisted that the red carpet was an excuse to "take risks" with Lupita's fashion as it followed from the 'Black Panther' press tour.

Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the world premiere of US; at the Paramount Theatre on the opening night of the SXSW Film Festival on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

She added: "The red carpet doesn't need to be this precious thing. It's an opportunity to have fun, take risks, and express yourself. It was really fun to follow Black Panther with a tour for a horror film.

Lupita's hairstylist Camille Friend previously admitted that the star's hair looks were created to be "modern" and "natural" for her two roles as Adelaide Wilson and her villainous doppelgänger, Red.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Us' in London, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Friend said: "Jordan is one of the best filmmakers of our time. He's really an awesome, awesome guy. I can't wait to do another film with him, but a lot of my dialogue for Lupita's look was really with her.

"We came up with the sisterlock [hairstyle] because she wanted to do something that was natural, plus I love it because it's nothing that has been seen on camera before.

"We're always trying to push the envelope and do things that are different, even within the natural [hair] genre. It represents her as a woman. It's really modern and what people are doing now."

Lupita Nyong'o poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)



