The boarded Louis Vuitton store in New York. Picture:Twitter.
Luxury brands in New York board their shops due to Covid-19

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

As the world continues to fight coronavirus, many countries have gone on a lockdown - which resulted in shops being closed. 

According to Complex, several luxury brands in New York have taken extra measures and boarded their shops amid coronavirus to avoid any form of looting, should it happen. 

Louis Vuitton, Dior,Jimmy Choo, Fendi, Sephora, Dior, Prada, and even Coach all boarded their stores. 

Complex reported that e xecutive director of the Soho Broadway Initiative business improvement district Mark Dicus told retail shops and landlords earlier this month that boarding up windows and storefronts should be avoided in favour of different methods of protection. 

"We're encouraging property owners and retailers to keep those storefronts untouched and to keep the lights on at night," Dicus said on Tuesday. "We want to maintain a sense of normalcy and make sure our neighborhoods are safe. We feel there are ways to take care of that without resorting to drastic measures like boarding up storefronts," read a statement by Dicus  to the  Real Deal  this week. 

