Luxury brands in New York board their shops due to Covid-19





Louis Vuitton, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, Sephora, Dior, Prada, and even Coach all boarded their stores.





Complex reported that e xecutive director of the Soho Broadway Initiative business improvement district Mark Dicus told retail shops and landlords earlier this month that boarding up windows and storefronts should be avoided in favour of different methods of protection.





"We're encouraging property owners and retailers to keep those storefronts untouched and to keep the lights on at night," Dicus said on Tuesday. "We want to maintain a sense of normalcy and make sure our neighborhoods are safe. We feel there are ways to take care of that without resorting to drastic measures like boarding up storefronts," read a statement by Dicus to the Real Deal this week.





While most retail shops in Soho have closed their doors and taped a sign detailing their commitment to social distancing, the luxury stores — Louis Vuitton, Prada, even Coach — have boarded up their windows.

The Estee Lauder Companies is donating 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to NYS every week in the weeks to come.



We're deeply grateful for these supplies and for their service to New York. — Andrew Cuomo

