Luxity, South Africa’s largest source of pre-owned, authenticated luxury items – opened its second store in South Africa in the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village.

According to the AfrAsia Bank’s South Africa Wealth Report 2018, there are 490 multimillionaires in Cape Town and its surrounding suburbs, so the shop is well situated in The Cape Quarter, the historic De Waterkant district, making it easily accessible.

According to Luxity’s African and Luxury Market Report, not one luxury brand opened a new store on the continent during 2017-2018.





The Luxity store itself features wood and concrete tones and an overall modern and clean look with the purpose of showcasing the items from their best side. Style-conscious customers will find their heart’s desires at Luxity with a range of handbags, shoes, sunglasses, scarves and other accessories from the world’s most coveted brands.





“We stock all the most desirable luxury brands, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Prada. Many of which don’t have a store presence in the country or the continent,” says owner Luke Calitz.



