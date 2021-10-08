Madonna drops limited edition Madame X collection

Madonna has released Madame X merchandise in support of her new movie about the tour. To coincide with the release of her Paramount Plus concert film documenting the Queen of Pop's extensive 2019/2020 world tour, the “Vogue” hitmaker has dropped a range of hoodies, t-shirts, and jogging shorts emblazoned with the image of her “X” eyepatch-wearing alter ego, who she channelled for the album of the same name.

The merch is priced from $30 to $75 and is now available via Madonna.com, and is expected to expand soon. Madonna’s Madame X documentary. Picture: Instagram The 63-year-old music legend previously gave the following description of her alter ego: "Madame X is a secret agent. Travelling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. “Bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. A spy in the house of love. I am Madame X."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus) The documentary details the “Like a Virgin” singer's battles she had with hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several of her concerts on the 75-date jaunt. And the “Evita” star previously suggested it might be too X-rated for some platforms and admitted she would be thrilled if it did end up on adult site OnlyFans. She told fans on Instagram: “You should definitely have had that woman get her t*** out in 'Like A Prayer'.