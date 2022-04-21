Makhadzi writes heartfelt tribute to Quiteria Kekana

On April 19, we learned about the death of South African designer Quiteria Kekana. The founder of Quiteria Atelier died on April 17 at his home in Melville after losing his battle with cancer. He was 38. Last night, his friends and family held a candlelight ceremony outside his studio in Melville.

Makhadzi, a close friend of Kekana, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She says Kekana helped her through the darkest moment of her life.

We are 🕯🕯🕯🕯#QuiteriaKekana Be the light till infinity #RIPQuiteria pic.twitter.com/VgOY3GffXz — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) April 20, 2022 “I am heartbroken 😞 about your passing, Quiteria Kekana. You were the only person I trusted when it comes to sharing my personal issues. “I remember 2019 I was broken, a lot was happening in my life. I lost a lot of things, including my relationship.

“You sent me a DM to come to your workshop so we can start working together, when I arrived, there were a lot of celebrities, and I remained in my car waiting for people to go, just because I thought they will judge me and maybe can see in my face that I am going through a lot. “You then came to my car and asked why, then I cried and explained. The only thing I still remember on that day is you said: ‘ I called you because I work with queens and I want you to own your throne. How are you going to own your throne crying over things you can not change?’ ” wrote Makhadzi. And that's how their friendship began. They grew closer, with Makhadzi modelling for Quitier Atelier and sometimes wearing his garments during her performances.

