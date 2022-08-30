Mam’Mkhize wraps up Women’s Month in style

Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mhkize has been a busy woman this Women’s Month from on-air interviews to attending high profile events. The “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” reality star took to her social media to share what she got up too.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Mhkize shared how she and her sister, Dr Nozipho Mkhize Ngubo wrapped up their Women’s Month. The two dressed to the nines and attended the classy Ukhozi FM High Tea at the Premier Splendid Inn, Umhlanga. Along with a video, she wrote, “Wrapping up #WomensMonth the only way we know how to… in style! Love you @nozipho_ngubo 💚🧡💚🧡.”

Then a few days ago, Mkhize visited the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) where she was a part of the NASDEV Women in Leadership Conference. On Instagram she wrote: “It was such a beautiful day in Durban and I was so excited about my engagement earlier today, at UKZN 😍😍. I truly couldn’t think of a better way to start wrapping up #WomensMonth than being part of the NASDEV Women in Leadership Conference. 🙌🏽🙌🏽 “I’m thankful to have been given an opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with peers, academics and students.

“I hope to have made an impact in at least one persons life.🙏🏽😊🙏🏽 “Let’s all continue to work together to put the “girl child” at the forefront, equipping and fighting for women's voices to be heard in all industries, especially sports😊🤩.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) Earlier this month, on National Women’s day, Mhkize posted about being “jam packed” with interviews in celebration of the month.

Her message was that women need to take up more positions that foster change. She wrote: “We need more women working together. 🙌🏽💪🏽Having spent most of my career in male dominated industries I can attest to the fact that it takes resilience, determination and a lot of fighting spirit. 💪🏽👏🏽. “While we still have a long way to go, it’s important that we spend today celebrating how far we’ve come and acknowledging those that paved the way for us. 💋💋.“