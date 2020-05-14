Manthe Ribane talks style and art in Red Bull's inspiring short film 'Stagecraft: Dear Ribane'

Red Bull has successfully rolled out with its short-format Stagecraft content series featuring various artists. Manthe Ribane, a musical artist revered for her sense of style as much as she is for her sound and an art lover, is in the spotlight for the latest offering, "Stagecraft: Dear Ribane". She is joined by her siblings, Tebogo and Kokona, who use fashion and art to highlight their performances. Manthe Ribane, along with her siblings Tebogo and Kokona, feature in Red Bull's short film, "Stagecraft: Dear Ribane". Picture: Red Bull/Tyrone Bradley

In a recent chat with Ribane, she shared: “The Red Bull (short) film was received positively due this uncertain time, the timing was brilliant to release a film to inspire and motivate more people.” Reflecting on what informs her work as an artist, Ribane added: “I love art and how art has become the true infinite inspiration in my career and all I am. I am inspired by my family always, every day. Tebogo Ribane, and Kokona Ribane, having them in my life has encouraged me to stay consistent and always push boundaries.

"Having a sharp driven team and being inspired by natural sounds like birds, water, rain, air, wind to our own heartbeat, I also believe creating your own sound is a powerful gift, I always try not to conform to the norm. I love how my brother is always pushing new musical waves, petit noir infinite genius. I love Billie Eilish’s lyrics and sound and I still dive into Björk’s sound and her art direction.”

Since South African went into the lockdown on March 27, many artists either postponed or cancelled international commitments. Ribane was among those affected.

Manthe Ribane features in Red Bull's short film, "Stagecraft: Dear Ribane". Picture: Red Bull/Tyrone Bradley





She explained: “Due to this time, we had to cancel international visits. We had an art project scheduled for the Milan Design Week, a Nike Forum Tour we first started in New York City, which was a big dream come true to be selected by the Nike global team. There are a few projects I can’t mention.”

On how she is keeping her wits about her at this time, she revealed: “I am coping extremely well. I am loving my new lifestyle change. I am loving the person I am becoming and I’m taking a timeout from the world pressure. Wow, what a gift. Life has no guarantee.”

A graceful personality, her wardrobe is the envy of many. She always looks cover-ready.

When asked about this aspect of her life, a humbled Ribane smiled and said: “Fashion is season, style timeless. We’ve been working with brilliant designers for our sustainability programme at arteBOTANICA. I love dressing up. I still do to capture and share on my social media platforms. But it’s been good to be at home.”

She continued: “I've been grateful to be able to spend more time with my thoughts, my choices, my dreams and my journey. Planning my new vision board was hard, but I’m ready. Nothing can bring me down.

“What I would take from this situation that we are alive and we have so much to give. But we need to take good care of ourselves and our loved ones. Gratitude is key to rethink our dream and purpose. Change is good because it leads you into an unstoppable direction.”

To view the short film, go here: https://www.redbull.com/za-en/stagecraft-dear-ribane