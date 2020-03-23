Mapaseka Koetle serving looks in hot dresses





The actress and businesswoman who was born on March 23, 1989 took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday. She wrote" Lefatshe le aparetswe ke boima, empa ke leboha Modimo hore Ntse ke phela hantle .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME" which can be loosely translated to "there's a lot of bad things happening in the world, but I'm grateful to God that I am still alive and healthy."









Koetle is one of our favourite celebrities who isn't afraid to show off her well-built curves, whether in jeans or dresses, she always looks the part. To celebrate the queen that she is, we take a look at her hottest outfits in skirts and dresses.





Polka dots





This wrap around dress is one of our favourites. It sits well around her small waist.









Prints and patterns





The muumuu African printed dress by Chic and Posh is the one. Very stylish, and bright.









Emarald and Floral





At last year's Nedbanl Polo, Koetle looked super stylish in a floral maxi skirt and emerald green cropped top.









In a shirt dress





A shirt dress is one of the most versatile clothing items you can ever have because it's to style and we like how Koetle styled hers by wearing it with matching shoes, and completing the look with bouncy curls.









Snake skin





We have adopted a tradition of celebrating our favourite stars' birthday and today we recognise Mapaseka Koetle, a local artist who is known for playing the role of Dintle on eTV drama 'Scandal'.