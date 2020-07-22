Mapula Mafole's best fashion moments

While her looks belie her age, Mapula Mafole is in her dirty thirties.

Better known for her role as Mapula on "Rythm City", the actress recently turned 30. And she has much to be proud of.

She was nominated twice for the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) for the best-supporting actress in 2018, and the best actress in 2020. She has also been announced as the face of Quiteria Atelier, a local fashion luxury brand.

Opening up to her fans, Mafole said that she’s proud of herself and the fact that she understands that it’s okay to make mistakes and grow from them.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learnt going into my 30s is that there’s only one me. I’ve no choice but to be myself as deliberately as I can. I have something unique to offer and those who are meant to experience the magic will. Let your little light shine at all costs.”