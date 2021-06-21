Maria McCloy partners with Lucky Star on her latest collection

South African designer Maria McCloy has partnered with a food brand, Lucky Star, to release a limited-edition collection of jackets and accessories. McCloy is an Africa-inspired. Johannesburg-based designer who is passionate about creating garments and accessories that allow South Africans to proudly rock African aesthetics.

The aspiring DJ dropped a red collection with a touch of yellow stripes and blue waves. She said the colours were inspired by the walls of corner shops ekasi (in the township), and DIY (do it yourself) home decor. McCloy has been dropping the collection in stages to celebrate both mothers and the fathers. On Mother’s Day, she started with a jewellery range featuring stunning beaded earrings and bangles. Jewellery and jacket by Maria Mc Cloy. Picture: Supplied To commemorate Father’s Day this past Sunday, she dropped tracksuits and puffer jackets.

Speaking about the collaboration, she said: “I loved this opportunity because Lucky Star is an African brand that is widely recognised. “I'm also a grown-up street kid, I live in Yeoville and spend most of my time in town. It’s so inspiring and talent-filled. “The walls of spaza shops in town and townships usually feature a Lucky Star tin, and I love when street style and high-end fashion collide.