Mary J Blige looks golden at age 50

American singer, Mary J Blige clocked 50 years on January 11, but she doesn’t look anything like it. If anything, the Be Without You hitmaker looks half her age. To celebrate her birthday, she shared images of herself in a sizzling hot gold bikini with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram. To complete the look, the multi-Grammy award-winning singer rocked sunglasses and long blonde cornrows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) She received lots of love from her friends and fans who sent her heartfelt birthday messages.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared black and white pictures of her and Blige.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @therealmaryjblige !!!! Love you! 😘#MaryJFly ♥️💋#AlwaysFly #RealLove (tb pic for the people that need this note....)”.

Kerry Washington also shared a throwback picture of her and the singer on her Twitter page.

She wrote: “Been looking at @maryjblige like this since I can remember.

“With mad love, and respect and crazy admiration.

“Happy Birthday, QUEEN!!!! Xoxoxo.”

Been looking at @maryjblige like this since I can remember. With mad love, and respect and crazy admiration 😍🙌🏾. Happy Birthday QUEEN!!!! Xoxoxo pic.twitter.com/PNaHZZncwu — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 12, 2021

Blige’s fans also came through for her.

“Happy 50th Birthday to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige!

“Her music has been the soundtrack to many moments in my life since her debut album in '92.

“Mary will forever be one of my favourites and an icon!” said @@Cedric324.

Another Twitter user, @Cheamane commented: “Happy 50th birthday to the queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige.

“Her music has touched so many people over the years and she's now transitioning seamlessly into her second career as an actress with a prominent role on Power Book II: Ghost.”