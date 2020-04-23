#Masks4All recruits local cobblers to help flatten the curve

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The production of face masks continues as the demand gets higher everyday. Initiatives such as #Masks4All in Africa, which is being led by Professor Shabir Moosa, helps provide all the necessary information around Covid-19 and the use of face masks. Professor Shabir Moosa is a family physician with an MMed, MBA and PhD. With health workers running short of protective gear to wear when fighting the virus, #Masks4All in Africa has recruited cobblers like Matsidiso and individuals who have a surplus to donate face masks to healthcare workers and those providing essential services. Matsidiso is a brand that specialises in handmade shoes and handbags and has worked tirelessly to offer patrons a face mask that not only complies with government safety regulations but reaches further than the first line of defence.

The Matsidiso face mask has a snug fit, Lycra stretch adjustable straps, has been carefully crafted from 100 percent cotton and has confronted three layers of fabric.

Professor Moosa shares that there has been a positive response from the high demand of face masks.

He said “Many brands, small businesses and equipped individuals have taken to their sewing machines to help fit the nation’s welfare needs. There has been an incredible culture of shared support and united purpose around the vision of helping every human being to this essential invention.

Matsidiso stands graciously amongst this assembly of neighbouring providers – with a pledge to contribute to this borderless necessity. For every Matsidiso face mask sold, 10 percent of the total purchase will be donated to the #masks4all initiative. Which will go to aid in the creation and distribution of face masks for those in need – across the country.”

Sexy Socks also identified the importance of masks and has created new Fabric Face Masks, to help battle Covid-19. These soft and comfortable masks are made from fabric off-cuts that were destined for landfill, but have now found a better use — to keep the population safe.

A portion of the proceeds from these masks goes towards providing masks to those most vulnerable and less fortunate.