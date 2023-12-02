Matthew Williams quits as creative director of Givenchy after less than four years in role

The 38-year-old designer has held the senior position at the LVMH- owned brand since 2020 but will be leaving after just three-and-a-half years in the role even though it has been the "dream of a lifetime" for him.

He said: “Leading the creative direction of Givenchy was, as I said upon my arrival in 2020, the dream of a lifetime. Over these three years, I have strived to perpetuate Mr Hubert de Givenchy’s legacy while bringing my own creative vision and I would like to sincerely thank the studio, Renaud de Lesquen, and LVMH for this incredible opportunity.”

The designer will leave officially on January 1 and his departure comes just two weeks after news that his streetwear brand 1017 Alyx 9SM secured a new investment from Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Adrien Cheung.

CEO Renaud de Lesquen also paid tribute to WIlliams, as he noted that his work had "sparked a new dynamic" within the company.