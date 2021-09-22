Maxhosa Africa launches SS2020 collection in Tokyo

Maxhosa Africa is one of the best luxury brands to come out of South Africa. Launched in 2012 by Laduma Ngxokolo, Maxhosa Africa is a knitwear brand known for creating high-quality garments that showcase the beauty, culture, language and aspiration of the Xhosa people.

Ngxokolo revealed his latest capsule SS2022 collection titled "Lindelwa: We are the ones they have been waiting for" at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo. For his first fashion show for the year, the designer partnered with Tokyo Knit through Awa'Tori to work on producing a collection in South Africa and in Tokyo.

Revealed through a fashion film, the collection features statement pieces such as beaded headpieces and necklaces, cardigans, kimonos, maxi skirts, hats, and so much more. Speaking to Times Live, Ngxokolo said for this collection, he incorporated the Xhosa and Japanese cultures.

"Both cultures have passed on storytelling from one generation to the next. The stories that we found in our research led us to discover myths that have a sense of moral value when told. The Japanese have warrior stories of battles, similar to most cultures in South Africa.