MaXhosa by Laduma showcase was one of the most talked about shows over the weekend. Gregoire Avenel



New York Fashion Week is in full swing and we're rounding up the hottest looks and highlights so far from the SS20 runways. South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo owner of label MaXhosa Africa showcase was one of the most talked about shows over the weekend. His models included Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi who strutted the runway in a black and white knit skirt and beaded top. Besides his signature bold knit prints, Ngxokolo also had clothing made of silk, which is welcome deviation from his usual as summer calls for light and airly fabrics. * Tommy Hilfiger '70s Harlem party

Tommy Hilfiger never shies away from spectacle when it comes to his runway shows, and his return to New York Fashion Week after several years was no exception.

For his latest collaboration with actress and singer Zendaya, Hilfiger brought the fashion world uptown to the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The designer set up a stage filled with musicians and dancers in a lot outside the theater to celebrate Harlem-inspired fashions of the late 1970s and early '80s.

To a soundtrack of live funk music and classics like Aretha Franklin's "Respect," models which included top model Alek Wek and South African model Candice Swanepoel .





South African model Candice Swanepoel models the Tommy Hilfiger collection during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)





* Queer style kicks off NY Fashion Week with inclusive show

In celebration of gender-fluid fashion and inclusion of all kinds, the queer-style digital magazine dapperQ threw a runway party at the start of New York Fashion Week, filling the Beaux-Arts Court of the Brooklyn Museum with invited guests and nearly 2,000 members of the public.





The Tomboy X collection is modeled during the dapperQ fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

It was the sixth annual Queer Runway Show at the museum for dapperQ, which uses the rallying cry of "ungendering fashion." Marking its 10th year in business, the site enlisted 10 brands Thursday night to dress an array of models of all colors, ages and sizes, large and small, on the gender binary and off. Models included one model used a wheelchair and another a single crutch and professional trans models.



