The Maxhosa designs at Mash Art Studio. Picture: Instagram.

Maxhosa set to open new store in Cape Town

African luxury fashion brand Maxhosa is opening a new store at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.

The local brand will be competing with other international brands in the exclusive location.

It is the second boutique that Laduma Ngxokolo is opening in South Africa as he opened the first one at the Mall Of Africa in Midrand last year.

Maxhosa is an African luxury brand that celebrates the Xhosa culture using fine wool and other luxurious materials.

Big on vibrant colours, the brand is loved by many celebrities across the world, including sports stars such as Dwayne Wade, who was wearing a Maxhosa Melo Made crewneck during a talk on inclusion and diversity with National basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver.


Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi is also fond of Maxhosa as she modelled for the label at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 20 collections in September last year.  


The official opening of the store is yet to be announced.

