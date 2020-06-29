Maxhosa set to open new store in Cape Town
African luxury fashion brand Maxhosa is opening a new store at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
The local brand will be competing with other international brands in the exclusive location.
It is the second boutique that Laduma Ngxokolo is opening in South Africa as he opened the first one at the Mall Of Africa in Midrand last year.
‘No Matter where you come from, your dreams are valid’— MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) June 28, 2020
We are proud to share that we will be opening our second #MAXHOSA flagship Boutique store at the V&A Waterfront in July.
Shop No: 7233
UPPER LEVELhttps://t.co/grwNLX19C9
Molo Kapa pic.twitter.com/PnTsOUsBm4
Maxhosa is an African luxury brand that celebrates the Xhosa culture using fine wool and other luxurious materials.
Big on vibrant colours, the brand is loved by many celebrities across the world, including sports stars such as Dwayne Wade, who was wearing a Maxhosa Melo Made crewneck during a talk on inclusion and diversity with National basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver.
The talented NBA All Star Dwayne Wade wearing the MAXHOSA x MeloMade during his robust talk on inclusion and diversity with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
The crewneck is available in Miami at the: Shop in Pop Up Shop, or online at: https://t.co/K5d7yAF3L5 pic.twitter.com/81IvJDUw96
Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi is also fond of Maxhosa as she modelled for the label at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 20 collections in September last year.
The official opening of the store is yet to be announced.