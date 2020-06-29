Maxhosa set to open new store in Cape Town

African luxury fashion brand Maxhosa is opening a new store at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.The local brand will be competing with other international brands in the exclusive location.

‘No Matter where you come from, your dreams are valid’



We are proud to share that we will be opening our second #MAXHOSA flagship Boutique store at the V&A Waterfront in July.



Shop No: 7233

UPPER LEVELhttps://t.co/grwNLX19C9



Molo Kapa pic.twitter.com/PnTsOUsBm4 — MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) June 28, 2020

It is the second boutique that Laduma Ngxokolo is opening in South Africa as he opened the first one at the Mall Of Africa in Midrand last year.Maxhosa is an African luxury brand that celebrates the Xhosa culture using fine wool and other luxurious materials.Big on vibrant colours, the brand is loved by many celebrities across the world, including sports stars such as Dwayne Wade, who was wearing a Maxhosa Melo Made crewneck during a talk on inclusion and diversity with National basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver.