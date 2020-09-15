Maxhosa set to showcase at NYFW
World-famous fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo is set to showcase at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
The owner on Maxhosa Africa is preparing for his virtual show at NYFW, which takes place on Wednesday, September 16. The show will be broadcast live on the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) platforms via YouTube.
Radio personality and singer, Unathi Nkayi, is one of the models, who will be walking the catwalk for Maxhosa.
Taking on Instagram, she opened up about having to colour her hair just for the show.
She said: “I never colour my hair. Like NEVER. I’ve only done once before...last year, and I took the braids about 3 days later. But I did this to honour @maxhosa who have asked me to be a part of their NEW YORK FASHION WEEK show on Wednesday night.
"You must know the tomboy in me can’t handle the colour neither the length of these damn braids, but we do it for the art. We do it for the culture. Hair by my Punathi Punsta Unsta the Boy @_unathintakana and my face beat by uncle @melforddivashair. Also, you must know that @zintathu reprimanded at 6 am telling me that ‘Chap you are going to keep this one for more than 3 days, and you will do more colour.’ Okay Tshoma.”
Maxhosa will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2021 collection titled “Ingumangaliso Imisebenzi Ka Thixo” (God’s Work Is Miraculous).