Maxhosa set to showcase at NYFW

World-famous fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo is set to showcase at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

The owner on Maxhosa Africa is preparing for his virtual show at NYFW, which takes place on Wednesday, September 16. The show will be broadcast live on the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) platforms via YouTube.

Radio personality and singer, Unathi Nkayi, is one of the models, who will be walking the catwalk for Maxhosa.

Taking on Instagram, she opened up about having to colour her hair just for the show.

She said: “I never colour my hair. Like NEVER. I’ve only done once before...last year, and I took the braids about 3 days later. But I did this to honour @maxhosa who have asked me to be a part of their NEW YORK FASHION WEEK show on Wednesday night.