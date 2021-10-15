Me & B on a mission to create clothes fit for all women

When it comes to fashion, most plus-size women find it challenging to find stylish clothes that are the perfect fit for them. In most instances, “nice” clothes usually have smaller sizes. South African fashion design duo Kelly-Grace Gibberd and Betina Swart are on a mission to make sure they create clothes that are fit for all kinds of women.

The founders of Me & B, a Cape Town-based label, who opened their first store in Johannesburg this month, at 44 Stanley Avenue, expanded their brand by creating clothes for women who wear size 32 to size 46. “We believed it was time to do things differently. We wanted to create an environment where everyone could shop, feel included and, most importantly, feel comfortable in our clothes. That is why, if we have a beautiful design in a size 32, then rest assured we will have it up to a size 46 so that anyone who likes that design can enjoy the garment,” says Gibberd, the co-founder of the brand. Dripping in a Me & B summer dress. Picture: Supplied The mother and daughter formed a formidable group of women entrepreneurs and suppliers, from in and around Cape Town, who played a huge role in making the Me & B brand a success.

These skilled and talented women have been working with Grace and Swart since the inception of the brand, in 2018, taking care of garment finishing, making patterns, ensuring that the quality of the product(s) is good, and so forth. They have also been able to grow their businesses as well. “Knowing that we are empowering other women to grow, as we continue to build the brand, spurs us on to scale even more,” adds Betina.