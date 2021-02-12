Meet Jameel Mohammed, the designer behind Amanda Gorman’s jewellery

It’s no secret that Amanda Gorman is currently one of the most loved poets, following the moving poem she recited at Joe Biden’s inauguration last month.

Aside from her poetic talent, Amanda has a great sense of style and her jewellery is often the centre of attention.

If you have been wondering who’s the mastermind behind her unique jewellery pieces, its none other than Jameel Mohammed, the founder of Khiry, a New York brand that celebrates the culture and heritage of the African diaspora.

Mohammed, who is due to release his debut collection later this month, said the earings Gorman wore on the cover of Time magazine, are his favourite - particularly because there were inspired by the beauty of traditional calfskin water jugs.

“Amanda and her work are unapologetically rooted in Black cultural traditions. To see her take to the world stage, and continue to spread a message of hope and possibility for the future on Inauguration Day was incredibly moving.