Meet Josh Weinberg, the 21-year-old transforming South African fashion with Soul Gallery

Inspired by luxury brand Louis Vuitton, American designer Virgil Abloh, former basketball player Michael Jordan, and rapper Kanye West, Josh Weinberg brings an exclusive fashion experience to South Africa with “Soul Gallery.” At just 21, Weinberg is making waves in the luxury retail scene with the launch of his opulent gallery store in Sandton City Mall. This haven of high-end fashion and coveted designer sneakers showcases his passion, which began when he was only 10 years old.

“I started reselling sneakers at 10 years old. Honestly, I was obsessed with sneakers,” he said. “I knew the storylines behind every sneaker; I can't even tell you, I would study every sneaker all night. When kids were studying for a test, I was studying sneakers, Michael Jordan, Virgil Abloh, and Kanye West—they were like my heroes,” he says. He reflects on his connection to the fashion and street-wear world, describing it as a place where he truly felt at home. For him, this community offered a sense of comfort and belonging that he had not found elsewhere.

Throughout his life, he had always felt different and somewhat rebellious, often struggling to fit in. School was particularly challenging as academics did not appeal to him, and he felt out of place. However, the creative world of design and street-wear resonated deeply. Here, everything clicked, from the design process to the ideas that fueled it, allowing him to find not only a passion but also a sense of purpose. IOL attended the exclusive launch of Soul Gallery on Thursday night, where fashion and music seamlessly merged to create an unforgettable experience.

Upon entering the luxurious store, attendees were immersed in a world of storytelling, with each piece narrating a story of craftsmanship and elegance set in a timeless charm and beautifully designed by acclaimed designer Tristan Du Plessis. With a stellar team behind the vision, including renowned designer Tristan Duplessis and his team at Blackline, the store’s design has been crafted with exceptional creativity and detail. The interior of Soul Gallery at Sandton City Mall. Picture: Supplied Weinberg shares that Soul Gallery is all about giving back to the local community and celebrating African artistry.

The store proudly showcases local designers alongside renowned brands, creating a unique blend of luxury and home grown talent. For instance, a Goyard wallet is placed next to a Vera card holder which is a premium South African brand using locally sourced exotic leathers like ostrich and crocodile. His goal is to integrate African elements throughout the store’s design in ways that may not be immediately visible but are undeniably present.

Soul is more than just a luxury shopping store, it’s an immersive experience that brings something fresh and dynamic to South Africa’s retail scene. The 21 year-old sneaker enthusiast aims to break the lack of variety and make shopping a thrilling experience that evolves over time. He plans to change the store's theme periodically, creating a new environment every few months to keep things vibrant and exciting.