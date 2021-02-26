Meet Margaret Zhang, the youngest editor-in-chief at Vogue

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Australian-born Chinese fashion guru Margaret Zhang is the new editor-in-chief of Vogue China. At 27, Zhang is the youngest editor-in-chief at Vogue. The leaders of the pack at the gloss are happy to have her on board. Anna Wintour, Vogue editor in chief and global editorial director and Condé Nast global chief content officer, said: “I am so delighted that Margaret is our new editor in chief of Vogue China. “Her international experience, exceptional multi-platform digital expertise, and wide-ranging interests are the perfect combination to lead Vogue China into the future.”

Li Li, managing director of Condé Nast China, adds: “Margaret understands the emerging trends of a new generation of Chinese and possesses the business acumen needed to leverage our data and insights across new digital platforms.

“We welcome her creativity and innovation in defining new media approaches and look forward to her bringing global fashion to China while taking Chinese culture to the rest of the world.”

Due to her remarkable style, Zhang is a favourite muse for photographers who enjoy capturing street fashion and is always an unmistakable presence in the front row of fashion shows.

Zhang, who has produced two digital covers for the launch issue of Vogue Me China is stepping up the ladder as she’s added creative director, photographer, stylist, writer, and sometime model to her bio.

She takes over from Angelica Cheung, the founding editor-in-chief of Vogue China, who has worked with the magazine for 16 years.