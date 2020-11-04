Meet SA designers at the SAFW Pop Up

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

For those who love and support local fashion, be prepared to be spoiled for choice at a pop up that will feature the best of South African designers. From November 24-28, SA designers will install their current collections to the Crystal Court at Mall of Africa. The first two days focus on boutique owners looking for fabulous summer stock. The last two days of the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Pop Up will be reserved for the locals to be able to shop their favourite pieces that will be on exhibition. With the SAFW Pop-Up coinciding with Black Friday, shoppers can also expect to find a little fashion love bestowed by participating designers in the shape of reduced prices on select items throughout the SAFW at The Mall of Africa.

Not only that, but they will also get a chance to mingle with the designers who recently showcased their Spring/Summer 2021 collections.

On October 23, SAFW hosted it’s first virtual showcase, which was unique and organised.

Even the way the models strutted their stuff on the ramp, which was set up in the parking lot of Mall of Africa, you could see that they were at ease.

The likes of Gert-Johan Coetzee, Helon Melon, Ephymol, The Research Unit, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Naked Ape. Franc Elis, Gugu by Gugu- naming but a few were all part of the South African Fashion WeekTenTwentyTwenty Collections line-up.

For more information about the SAFW Pop Up, check out www.safashionweek.co.za.