Meet the 12 designers who will be showcasing at Miss Universe SA’s Destiny Design

Twelve emerging designers have been selected to showcase their talent at the #DestinyDesigned virtual fashion show in April. Led by Miss Universe South Africa 2020 Natasha Joubert, who is a designer herself, Destiny Design is aimed at empowering and showcasing local fashion designers. They are Amoné Bester, Dené Odendaal Couture (Dené Odendaal), Doux Regal Couture (Bonolo Mosimege), Eel Een Designs (Lungelo Nobuhle Biyela), Elche Designs (Elsje van Staden), JNY Creations (Nkosinathi Joshua) and Juffie Clothing (Elissa Kaplan). There is also RethaN (Rethabile Ntsekalle), Sophie Online (Tumi Seepe), Treasure Cindi, Vicious Venetia (Venetia Mnisi) and XM Creations (Mawande Mbawuli and Xolani Magadla). The designers will each make two garments, which will be modelled by reigning Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss Supranational South Africa 2020 Thato Mosehle and the Miss SA 2020 finalists.

Joubert, who will also be showcasing, urged South Africans to support locals.

“We were delighted to receive more than 90 entries. The talent is extraordinary and it’s going to be an impressive fashion show. I urge everyone to tune in and watch it. The fashion industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors due to the global pandemic and some of the designers’ stories broke my heart. They need our support now more than ever and for some, being part of this initiative may just change their lives,” she said.

The fashion show, which is free, will take place on April 10 at 11am and the designers’ garments will be auctioned online. All the proceeds from each item sold will be given to the respective designers.