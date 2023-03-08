Meet the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives class of 2023

After a long application process which saw over 340 entrants, the top 20 youngsters from across South Africa who are part of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme for 2023 have been announced. The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 are:

Christi-Lee du Plessis

Edward Thomas Wakefield

Jessie Zinn

Johnny Allison

Kamil Adam Hassim

Khumo Mohloli Morojele

Mignonne Busser (Filthy Plinths)

Naledi Modupi

Nokukhanya Justine Zungu

Oteng Hope Kopiso

Otsile Rorisang Moumakoe

Princia Matungulu

Qeren Fourie

Rejoice Simphiwe Kunene

Riley Axon

Rucita and Viveka Vassen

Sandra Leigh Nagel

Shamyra Moodley

Tebogo Selepe

Thembi Mthembu The creatives will be mentored by Neo ‘Nene’ Mahlangu, a former Design Indaba Emerging Creative who has successfully paved her way as an artist and an entrepreneur. She hand-picked the class of 2023, which comprises photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, fashion designers and artists. ‘It’s an honour to be part of this encouraging process, and it has reinvigorated my own inspiration. I’m thrilled to see the calibre of Emerging Creatives talent shining in this year’s selection. It’s clear that the future of creativity in our country is in capable hands,” said Mahlangu.