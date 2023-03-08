Meet the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives class of 2023

After a long application process which saw over 340 entrants, the top 20 youngsters from across South Africa who are part of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme for 2023 have been announced.
The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 are:
- Christi-Lee du Plessis
- Edward Thomas Wakefield
- Jessie Zinn
- Johnny Allison
- Kamil Adam Hassim
- Khumo Mohloli Morojele
- Mignonne Busser (Filthy Plinths)
- Naledi Modupi
- Nokukhanya Justine Zungu
- Oteng Hope Kopiso
- Otsile Rorisang Moumakoe
- Princia Matungulu
- Qeren Fourie
- Rejoice Simphiwe Kunene
- Riley Axon
- Rucita and Viveka Vassen
- Sandra Leigh Nagel
- Shamyra Moodley
- Tebogo Selepe
- Thembi Mthembu
The creatives will be mentored by Neo ‘Nene’ Mahlangu, a former Design Indaba Emerging Creative who has successfully paved her way as an artist and an entrepreneur.
She hand-picked the class of 2023, which comprises photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, fashion designers and artists.
‘It’s an honour to be part of this encouraging process, and it has reinvigorated my own inspiration. I’m thrilled to see the calibre of Emerging Creatives talent shining in this year’s selection. It’s clear that the future of creativity in our country is in capable hands,” said Mahlangu.
For the past 18 years, Design Indaba has mentored young creatives who have become successful in their respective fields.
Some of the successful creatives include internationally acclaimed fashion designer Thebe Magugu, furniture designer Mpho Vackier, jewellery designer Katherine-Mary Pichulik, designer and illustrator Daniel Ting Chong and milliner Crystal Birch, to name but a few.