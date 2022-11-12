Meet the designers who will be making their AFI Fashion Week Joburg debut

For the past two years, African Fashion International (AFI) paused AFI Fashion Week Joburg due to Covid-19. This year, one of Mzansi’s highly anticipated fashion mania is back with a bang! On November 18-19, twenty-one designers from across Africa will be showcasing their new collections to a massive crowd of media, fashion buyers and critics, lovers of fashion and the general public.

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, AFI Fashion Week Joburg will be presenting Africa’s most-loved brands who will be making their debut. South Africa From South Africa, you can expect to see House of Stevolution, House of NALA, Suitability, Woke Studios, Kidunia, Ascend The Label, Gvllvnt, Indoni Fashion House, and Thabooty's.

House of Stevolution The Pretoria brand offers luxury wear to sophisticated women. It is favoured by Mzansi celebrities such as award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo, media personality Pearl Modiadie and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane. House of NALA

Created by AFI, House of NALA is a fashion getaway that sells women's and menswear owned by African designers. Its objective is to help African luxury fashion designers compete on the global stage. Suitability Founded by Awakhiwe Kona, Suitability is a brand that focuses on fine bespoke suiting. Not only do they make suits for both men and women, but they also have stunning bespoke footwear to match their suits.

Formal shoes by Suitability. Picture: Supplied. North-facing notch lapel suit by Suitability. Picture: Supplied. Woke Studios Loved by actresses such as Nomvelo Makhanya and Inno Sadiki, Woke Studios specialise in high-end luxury wear. The brand is also known for its wedding couture. Nomvelo Makhanya dressed by Woke Studios. Picture: Supplied. Inno Sadiki in a Woke Studios chocolate dress. Picture: Supplied. Kidunia

Available in African countries such as Zimbabwe and Botswana, Kidunia is famous for its premium Afrocentric garments that celebrate various African cultures. Ascend The Label Ascend is a brand that offers sophisticated athleisurewear which can be styled into smart casual.

Ascend The Label. Picture: Supplied. Gvllvnt The premium bespoke brand is for those who want to leave a remarkable statement without saying a word but rather let the fashion speak for itself. Indoni Fashion House

Owned by Kwenzekile Nkomo, Indoni is an award-winning womenswear brand that creates unique garments for stylish women. Celebrities like Gugu Gumede, Zikhona Sodlaka, and Mbali Mavimbela are fond of the brand. Thabooty’s The lingerie brand is owned by actress and radio presenter Thando Thabethe. Since its inception in 2017, the brand has extended its range to sleepwear, swimwear and shape-wear.

Botswana Representing our neighbouring country are Kaylaamiel, Nguo by Tumi Mohasa and Lebo Merhafe. Kaylaamiel

Owned by Seneo Moji, Kaylaamiel is known for creating exclusive wear for trendy women. Nguo by Tumi Mohasa Nguo is famous for creating unique clothes using fine fabrics such as linen.

Nguo by Tumi Mohasa. Picture: Supplied. Lebo Merhafe The brand specialises in womenswear using monochrome or bright, vibrant colours. Lebo Merhafe designs. Picture: Supplied. AFI Fashion Week Joburg will take place at Sandton City from November 18-19. All shows start at 8 PM.