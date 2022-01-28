Meet the SA Fashion Week New Talent Search 2022 finalists

And the cat is out. South African Fashion Week (SA Fashion Week) has announced the New Talent Search finalists. Competing for this year’s award are: Thando Ntuli, Nichole Smith, Mikhile du Plessis, Calvin Lunga Cebekhulu, Sanelisiwe Gcabashe and Mimangaliso Ndiko.

The designers will feature their signature entries with the debut capsule collection of the 2021 winner, Artho Eksteen. One of them will walk away with R20 000 prize money towards developing their debut collection and a free runway show at SAFWSS 23 to launch this collection. Ntuli, the founder of Munkus, says her brand was inspired by her mother, grandmother and great grandmother, the women who helped her become the creative she is.