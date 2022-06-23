Meet the Stadio Sew-A-Thon winners

Fashion is not just about the designers, but everyone else who has an interest in it. Even those who claim not to like it are still a big part of it because they still dress up every day.

Story continues below Advertisement

To unleash people’s talent, the STADIO School of Fashion (formerly Lisof) recently hosted the first-ever Comic Con Africa Sew-A-Thon competition for all fashion lovers. Entrants were tasked with crafting a superhero costume piece in just eight hours while being watched live on YouTube. Out of the 31 participants, who included fashion students, cosplayers and fashion enthusiasts from South Africa, only a few walked away with grand prizes.

Cheyenne du Preez The grand prize winner was Maoukami, with Ray van Rooyen and Cheyenne du Preez taking second and third place, respectively. Maoukami, who walked away with R5 000 cash, a Brother labelling machine with extra tapes valued at R 2 600, two VIP tickets to Stadio’s fashion show and four Comic-Con Africa 4 Day passes valued at R 2 200, never expected to win. “I was so surprised when my name was called out. I based my design on the hero Chat Noir from Miraculous Ladybug. I wanted to make a cat boy, but with a simpler design so I could finish in time and execute it well. The whole idea of the competition is to centre your hero around what Comic-Con means to you, so I chose to use blue to symbolise my calm and professional manner and red because this embodies how I am with cosplay - louder and unafraid of being judged,” says Maoukami.

Story continues below Advertisement