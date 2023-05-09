Meet Tosin Oshinowo, the woman who designed adidas’s new store in Nigeria

Adidas has worked with many local creatives, including Theme Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Ponahalo and Focalistic. To expand its presence in Africa, the German fashion company has launched its new flagship store in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the “Guardian Nigeria”, the brand partnered with BrandCo to launch the store that is said to be the biggest in West Africa. It was designed by Tosin Oshinowo, founder of cmDesign Atelier, known as one of the best architects and creative entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Taking to Instagram, Oshinowo shared a video of the work done at the store, including the interior, which looks youthful, inviting and bright.

People flooded her comment section, admiring her work and how much of an inspiration she is. Oshinowo has worked on many big projects, including designing a resettlement town in Borno State, where Boko Haram survivors were placed.