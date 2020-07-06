Meet Wisdom Kaye, the most stylish guy on TikTok
Fashion enthusiast and model Wisdom Kaye has been named the most stylish man on TikTok by Vogue magazine.
Kaye has a way of creating different classical looks with the same clothing item and, whatever he wears, he makes it look effortlessly cool.
The 19-year-old teenager from Texas in the US, spoke to the glossy about how he used fashion to fit in when he started high school.
“I became interested in fashion back in 2014 because it was my first year of high school, and I wanted to change my appearance to fit in. I used to get bullied a lot for my physical features, so I thought the best way to minimize this would be through conformity. As the years went by, I stopped caring what everyone thought about me and I started experimenting more.
"I discovered Hedi Slimane maybe around 2018, before that I was familiar with his work at Saint Laurent — I just didn't know who was behind it. I just loved the whole Saint Laurent aesthetic and I've tried to implement some of what he does with my style.”
Besides sharing his videos on TikTok, Kaye also participated in the #VogueChallenge, creating four different covers where he showed off how dapper he can be.
So uhhhhh who do I talk to to make this happen @voguemagazine ?
He sets new limits when it comes to fashion. From high heeled boots to cropped tops, he rocks them like no other.
Here are some of his best looks:
Kaye looking stylish as ever.
The dapper side of Kaye.
Fashion is a culture.
Taking it back to the '70s.
