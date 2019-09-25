Harry and Meghan visited the Waves of Change NGO at Monwabisi beach near Muizenberg on the 2nd day of their 10 day Southern Africa tour. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

It’s been a busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town for their first Royal Tour in Southern Africa.

Sticking to her minimal and elegant style, the Duchess of Sussex looked chic feminine dresses, comfortable shoes and a classic denim and white jacket look.

Here is break down of Duchess of Sussex’s fashion moments:

Sold out dress: Visiting the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, the Duchess of Sussex wore a printed black and white "Dalitso" maxi wrap dress by sustainable and ethical Malawian fashion brand Mayamiko. The dress is already sold out on their website.

Meghan paired the elegant dress with a comfy pair of wedges which are Kate Middleton's go-to-shoes.

A repeat: On Heritage Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the District Six museum – which honours thousands of families forcibly removed from the area during the apartheid era. Meghan Markle wore her Veronica Beard dress from her last royal tour in Tonga. She also wore the same wedges she wore for her first engagement.

Casual: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, meets members of the NGO Waves for Change at Monwabisi beach on Tuesday wearing skinny jeans, a white shirt and a denim jacket. She accessorized with a pair of black casual flats and a tote bag.

A heritage experience: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited South Africa's oldest mosque (225-year-old) , Auwal Mosque, in Bo-Kaap, one of Cape Town's oldest residential quarters and a former slave enclave with brightly-painted houses. Out of respect to the mosque she wore a headscarf to meet faith leaders and to view the first known manuscript of the Quran in South Africa.

For this visit she wore a “Millie” maxi live green dress by STAUD. The dress is made of recycled tissue nylon.

Beauty: The Duchess of Sussex looks radiant in a fresh and dewy face. She stepped out with minimal make-up and her hair tied in a low ponytail and loose hair. She has mastered the subtle makeup look with barely there accessories.